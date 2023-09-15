OBITUARY: Kirsten Isgreen McGough; June 29, 1950 - September 11, 2023

Kirsten Isgreen McGough, age 73, died Sept. 11, 2023, in her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Whitefish, Montana, to John and Dorothy Isgreen, Kirsten graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She later received a master’s degree in geriatric nursing from Indiana University. Having worked in a variety of settings, she regarded home health and hospice care as her most rewarding.

