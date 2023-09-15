OBITUARY: Kirsten Isgreen McGough; June 29, 1950 - September 11, 2023

Kirsten Isgreen McGough, age 73, died Sept. 11, 2023, in her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born in Whitefish, Montana, to John and Dorothy Isgreen, Kirsten graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She later received a master’s degree in geriatric nursing from Indiana University. Having worked in a variety of settings, she regarded home health and hospice care as her most rewarding.
A lifelong adventurer, Kirsten served two years in Oman as a Peace Corps volunteer. She also lived in Afghanistan, Denmark and Australia and traveled extensively throughout the world finding joy immersing herself in cultures from around the globe.
She believed in the Buddhist heart sutra and one’s connection to nature and all living things. She was an avid reader of all genres, but had a particular propensity for books that make you think, such as The Overstory by Richard Powers (which we would be remiss not to recommend on her behalf). She loved birdwatching, often pulling off to the side of the road, binoculars in one hand and The Sibley Guide to Birds in the other.
She also enjoyed music, baking, knitting, puzzles, the New York Times Crossword, and deep philosophical debate.
We will miss Kirsten for her compassion, generosity, and warm heart.
She is survived by siblings, John Isgreen (Leigh Anne) of Beckwourth, California; Kurt Isgreen (Cheri) of Montrose; Julie Isgreen (Dan) of Phoenix, Arizona, and niece, Marissa Isgreen of Montrose.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Kirsten McGough; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
