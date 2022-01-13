OBITUARY: Krista Kay Scott

Krista Kay Scott (Chaney), 66, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, peacefully while in Montrose Regional Health Hospital with family members on all sides of her. Krista was born in Denver, Colorado. Krista moved to Norwood, Colorado, in 1998 she landed on the Western Slope of Colorado where she married her husband in Grand Junction, Colorado. She moved to Montrose after retirement, until she went to meet up with the Lord.
Krista married David “Scotty” Scott on Aug. 22, 1998 in Grand Junction. Krista had various jobs and adventures during her time on earth; ranging from accounting, to clerking, to law enforcement dispatching and including a stint of chasing warrants with her future husband. She was proud of her accomplishments, the main one being the numerous friends she made over the years. She loved being with her “kids,” those being cats and they loved her.
Krista was preceded in her new adventure and will meet with her father, Danny Eugene Chaney Sr., mother, Lou Ka; Chaney (Joyner); a brother, Danny Chaney II; sisters, Michelle Chaney and Eva Schultz.
She is survived by husband Scotty; a twin sister, Kim Warnsmen of Arvada, Colorado, and a sister Tamara Mechem of Loveland, Colorado, as well as a niece Jennifer Chaney Shepard of Divide, Colorado, as well as numerous nieces and nephews around the state and country. She was proud of her family.
A celebration of her life is to follow in early summer.
To plant a tree in memory of Krista Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone