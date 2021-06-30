OBITUARY: LaMoine Gene Brown

LaMoine Gene Brown
LaMoine Gene Brown, 65-year resident of Montrose, Colorado passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, at the age of 88 years old. LaMoine was born in Pauline Nebraska on Oct. 7, 1932, to Lavern and Sarah Brown and spent his childhood on the family farm. He graduated from Blue Hill High School and continued his studies at Grand Island Business College in accounting and general business. He was married to Donna Leah Lukas on Aug. 12, 1951 in the United Methodist Church in Pauline, Nebraska.
LaMoine’s long and storied career began as an ordinance worker at the US Naval Depot in Hastings, Nebraska, rebuilding failed bombs and other military ordinance. He next made the move to Montrose in March of 1956 where he started the Montrose Business College as the Director and as an instructor. Upon selling the Business College he purchased Professional Credit Management. He expanded the business to include four locations in Western Colorado and one in Utah before selling the business.
LaMoine served as Community Development Director for the City of Montrose and was instrumental in recruiting several new businesses to the Montrose area. He ended his career serving for several years as the VP of Marketing for Wells Fargo Bank.
During his time in Montrose, LaMoine served as a city councilman for eight years and served as mayor of Montrose for one term. His civic activities included Kiwanis Club (past president), Chamber of Commerce Red Coats (past president), Associated Credit Bureaus of the Rockies (past president). He was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Montrose since 1956.
LaMoine was known for his never-ending smile and his love of people. His priorities in life were family, church, community, friends and anyone else who needed help. He served as caretaker for his wife Donna for the last several years of her life.
LaMoine was preceded in death by his wife Donna; parents Laverne and Sarah and brother Merle Brown.
He is survived by his son Robert LaMoine Brown (Sandy) and his daughter Rita Marlene Kitzmiller (Gary, deceased); a granddaughter Dr. Jessica Marlene Brown (Dr. Dan Shackelford) and two great-grandchildren, Isabella Leah Shackelford and Elijah Gene Shackelford.
A Celebration of Life with reception to follow will be held at 10 a.m. July 8 at the United Methodist Church of Montrose located at 19 S Park Avenue, Montrose CO, 81401
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.