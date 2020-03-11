Lance Blayne Manganello, 36, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born Jan. 18, 1984 in Montrose, the son of John James (Jimmy) Manganello, Jr. and Suzanne (Butler) Williams. He graduated from Montrose High School in 2002, where he was a standout student athlete. He continued his education at Colorado Mesa University (formerly Mesa State College), where he played football and earned his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications in 2007.
Lance had a passion for sports in every capacity. Throughout his youth, he participated in basketball, baseball, football, and track & field, where he earned several accolades. During his college years Lance was known as “The Voice of the Mavs,” where he served as the PA Announcer for the CMU football, baseball, and basketball teams. Following college, Lance could be heard throughout the Western Slope as a radio personality and sports broadcaster for various local radio stations. Outside of sports, Lance enjoyed listening to country music, camping, and spending time with his family.
Lance is survived by his mom, Suzanne Butler Williams and stepfather, Tom, of Montrose; brother, Trent Manganello and wife Whitney of Raymore, MO; sister, Brandi Manganello Walts and husband Geoff of Elizabeth, CO; nephews Morgan and Wyatt Walts, and niece and nephew Liandra Manganello and Jake Manganello; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lance was preceded in death by his dad Jimmy Manganello; grandparents Stephen and Enid Butler; grandparents Doris Svaldi and Johnny Manganello; cousins Camille Mitchell and Tanner Manganello.
Services for Lance will be held Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building located south of Montrose at 21028 Uncompahgre Road. Interment at Grand View Cemetery immediately following the service. Crippin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.