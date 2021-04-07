OBITUARY: Larry Garrison

Larry Garrison
Larry Garrison, 65, of Montrose, passed away April 1, 2021 in Weatherford, Texas. Larry was born Oct. 24, 1955 in Montrose, Colorado to Jack and Coleen Garrison. Larry graduated from Montrose High School in 1974.
Larry loved spending time with his four grandkids, fishing, team roping, and wrestling. In 1972 and 1973 Larry won his state champion titles for Montrose High, coached by Jon Thompson. Starting at age 18 Larry got into the car business and worked 45 years selling and managing car dealerships. Larry also ranched raising sheep with his wife and family.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother Coleen Garrison; sister Linda Gerk; father-in-law Con Roberts; brother-in-law Miland Roberts; sister-in-law Shauna Cannon along with several cousins.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail Garrison; father Jack Garrison; sister Cindy (Ben) Wood; brother Jack Garrison; daughter Shawnda (Justin) Madie, Rylan Richmann; son Larry Jr. (Ashley) Preston Garrison; son Bret (Jaelynn) Trent Garrison; Alice Roberts mother-in-law. As well as many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday April 8, 2021 at Grace Community Church.
