Larry Lee Flowers
June 16, 1938 - June 30, 2020
Former Montrose, Colorado resident, Larry Lee Flowers, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at his home in Payson, Arizona. Larry was born June 16, 1938 in Montrose, Colorado to Abner and Anna (Berry) Flowers, the last of 10 children. His formative years were spent working on the family ranch south of Montrose. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1957.
In the late ‘50s, Larry formed the very popular Larry Flowers Band, being its lead singer. The band performed for more than 20 years in the community in places such as Pea Green, Cow Creek, Wanda’s in Delta, and various others. They were also featured on the local radio station and were known as THE band in the area. During the early ‘60s, Larry owned a Western store in Montrose. He was talented in leather tooling and sold many of his belts, wallets, and purses at the store. This was a hobby that he enjoyed his whole life. Family members were always excited to receive a personalized belt from Larry!
In the mid-60s Larry bought and ran the Bottle Barn Liquor store for a few years. After selling the store, he was hired as a deputy of the Montrose County Sheriff's Department. He had several interesting and comical stories to tell of this period in his life. His family never tired of hearing them.
The ‘70s came around and Larry purchased a night club and restaurant in Montrose and renamed it Larry's Restaurant and Lounge. Many different bands played in the club, always bringing Larry on stage to sing a few songs. After selling the lounge, he started Larry's Home Improvements, which he successfully ran until the early '80s, then relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, where buying and selling cars was his employment.
In 1998, he moved to Payson, Arizona. Having grown up on a ranch with horses and livestock, he was naturally drawn to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee where he met his wife, Carol. They were happily married for 21 years and both served on the rodeo committee for more than 20 years where they developed many lifelong friends. Larry was also well known in Payson as a self-employed handyman, and in his retirement years he refurbished and sold furniture.
A few years ago, with the help of John Anders at Sunnydaze Productions, Larry fulfilled a lifelong dream of recording a music album. He was always known to be a very gentle and kind man. He had an unforgettable smile and laugh and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. God has greeted Larry with open arms and all the while the angels were singing Welcome to My World.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wayne, Harold and Vern and sisters Nadine (Jutten), Evelyn (Schmidt), Lillian (Garrison), and Lola (Hogg).
He is survived by his wife, Carol, of Payson, Arizona; his son, Joey Flowers, of Montrose, Colorado; daughter, Candice Flowers, of Grand Junction, Colorado; stepsons Brian and David (Lisa) Wilamowski, of Arizona; stepdaughter, Susan Gerkey, of Michigan; granddaughter, Misty Kies, of Olathe, Colorado; grandson, Dustin Flowers, of Fruita, Colorado; sister Luella Bellgardt of Montrose, Colorado; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Condolences can be sent to Carol at 808 W. Frontier St., Payson, AZ 85541
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
