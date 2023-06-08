OBITUARY: Larry Sims

(In his own words): One Friday afternoon in March, 1947, in Montrose Osteopathic Hospital, Larry said hello to the world. This was courtesy of his parents, Homer Sims, a second-generation Coloradan born between Paonia and Hotchkiss, and Josephine Sims, originally from Oklahoma.
Larry is, therefore, about as native as you can get to Montrose. He attended Northside School in buildings that have all been torn down, Montrose Junior High School in buildings that have all been torn down, and Montrose High School in buildings that have all been completely rearranged.
After high school graduation in 1965 (as valedictorian with a 4.0 grade average, being somewhat of a nerd at that time), he attended Western State College in Gunnison for the next four years, bouncing around in various subjects and finally graduating with a degree in business, simply because that was the way to make a buck.
Summers and part-time after high school, Larry worked as a disc jockey at KUBC radio. After college, he was the morning sign-on person for the next three years, so if you were here from 1969 to 1971, that was Larry. In 1971, he went across the street (the radio station was in the Hodges building, old Penney’s that burned down!) to his fathers insurance agency at 301 Main. The agency moved to 901 Main in 1980.
The fun side of Larry's life has always been music. Beginning in the fourth grade with a clarinet his father had played, continuing through high school with a couple of years as drum major in the marching band and learning saxophone and something called jazz, more music in college (including a couple of trips to New York with the band, and a couple more years on the field as drum major), to The Village Jazz Band [A Mostly Dixieland sort of Band with a Happy Sound!] and, on the classical side, playing in the Valley Symphony Orchestra.
His philosophy can be pretty much covered by the title to a song: Don't Worry, Be Happy!
(And from his wife): Larry and Janet were married in 1997. Music continued to be a theme, and very soon traveling became a passion. Italy was a favorite destination, and Larry studied Italian diligently. He also loved to cook Italian food, including homemade pasta and pizza dough.
The Homer L. Sims agency remained a fixture on Main Street in Montrose until Larry's retirement in 2013.
Soon after that, Larry and Janet moved to Boise, Idaho, where they enjoyed the lock-it-and-leave lifestyle at The Terraces of Boise retirement community. Several years later, Larry was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and he succumbed to it on June 2, 2023, with Janet by his side.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his sister, Connie Medrano, and his niece, Maria Medrano, both of San Antonio, Texas.
