OBITUARY: Laura Clair

Laura Lou Clair (Gates) ran with joy into her Savior’s arms on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 4:14 p.m. She was surrounded by the love of her family and in her home as she rejoined her beloved husband, Dave Clair and many other precious family and friends who had made their journey ahead of her.
Laurie lived a full and blessed life growing up on the family ranch in Burns, Colorado, and working side by side with her parents Frank and Goldie Gates and siblings — her sisters Loretta (Retsie) Riggan, Helen Davenport, Laveta “June” Brunner and brother George “Bud” Gates.
Laura met the love of her life and she and Dave married March 18, 1960. They had four children: Brenda (Leonard) Swank, Daniel (Darlene) Clair, David (Loua) Clair and Steven (Karen) Clair. She had a precious relationship with all of her grandchildren, and a special bond and many grand adventures with Brenda’s daughters who were blessed to share a home with her. Laurie loved every single one of her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren so very much. Laurie actually loved everyone! She had the biggest, most beautiful, gracious heart of any human we’ve ever known. She truly was an example of Christ’s love and grace to others and her HUGS were everyone’s favorite moment in the day.
Besides raising her own children in Carbondale, Colorado, until 1973 then in Montrose, Colorado. She worked for many, many years as a preschool and daycare provider through her own business “Laurie’s Place” as well as Sonshine Patch and The Learning Tree. She touched the lives of so many young children who, as adults, talk about her impact on their lives.
Laurie and Dave had a loving, lifelong relationship that blessed all who knew them. They became strong pillars of the Christian community through their service at Montrose Christian Church, and after Dave’s death due to leukemia in 2001, Laurie attended Christ’s Church of the Valley and First Presbyterian Church of Montrose.
We’ve heard all week from people whose lives were touched by Laurie’s love, kindness, graciousness and wonderful hugs.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grand View Cemetery where she will rest beside her forever love. Friends and family are welcome to attend. There will be an outdoor time of fellowship and celebration of Laurie’s life immediately following at the home of Leonard and Brenda Swank.
