OBITUARY: Laura Huddleston

Laura Marie Huddleston, age 58, tragically passed away on the evening of May 8, 2023, at her home in Ouray, Colorado, with her loving family by her side.

Laura was born on April 2, 1965, in Montrose, Colorado, the oldest of three daughters to parents Jerry Wakefield and Janet Williams. She grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado, between Montrose and Ouray, as well as in Oregon and Arizona.

