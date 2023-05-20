OBITUARY: Laura Huddleston

Laura Marie Huddleston, age 58, tragically passed away on the evening of May 8, 2023, at her home in Ouray, Colorado, with her loving family by her side.
Laura was born on April 2, 1965, in Montrose, Colorado, the oldest of three daughters to parents Jerry Wakefield and Janet Williams. She grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado, between Montrose and Ouray, as well as in Oregon and Arizona.
She met the love of her life, Clint Huddleston in 1985 in Springdale, Arkansas, and they were married in Ridgway, Colorado, on July 3, 1991. Together they had three children, David, Crystal, and Marissa.
Laura loved everything that involved the outdoors, she could often be found on the banks of the Uncompahgre River searching for rocks and minerals. Many things brought her joy; camping with family, going to the Ridgway Reservoir, playing (and usually winning) the game show Jeopardy with family and friends, and hosting the best Fourth of July celebration in town. She loved her home state of Colorado and all its sports teams, especially the Denver Broncos. She will be remembered as a kind, colorful, and joyous fixture of the Ouray community, as well as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grammy, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Clint Huddleston; children, David Huddleston, Crystal Brackman, and Marissa Huddleston; granddaughters, Avery and Abby Brackman; mother, Janet Bush; sisters, Nonie and Neysa Wakefield; nieces and nephews, Christopher Wakefield, Valrie and Kyle Blansett, and Jason Crow.
The family has organized a Celebration of Life gathering for Laura on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at Fellin Park in Ouray, Colorado.
