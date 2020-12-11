OBITUARY: Laurel ‘Lee’ VanPelt, August 6, 1932 - December 7, 2020

Laurel ‘Lee’ VanPelt
August 6, 1932 — December 7, 2020
Laurel “Lee” VanPelt passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the San Juan Living Care Center in Montrose, Colorado. He was 88.
Funeral services will be held at Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town, Cedaredge, Colorado, at 2 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, with Rev. Phil Neely officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedaredge Cemetery with military honors by the Grand Mesa VFW Post # 9221.
Laurel “Lee” VanPelt was born on Aug. 6, 1932, at Decatur County, Kansas, to Kenneth Melford and Charlotte Ila (Uehlin) VanPelt. In 1947 Lee moved with his family from Kansas to Cedaredge where they homesteaded in the Colby area. He remained a resident of Cedaredge until he was moved into full-time nursing care in 2018.
Lee was a uranium driller and a farm implement mechanic. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. On Nov. 25, 1960, Lee married Maxine (Ridpath) VanPelt. Maxine passed away in Cedaredge on May 14, 2007.
Among survivors are his daughter, Lorie Bollig and husband Greg of Montrose, Colorado; stepdaughter, Judy Gagne of Fort Pierce, Florida.; stepson, Alan VanPelt and wife Carol of Grand Junction; brother, Dale VanPelt of Montrose and sister, Charleen Weiszbrod also of Montrose; as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; brother, Don; sister, Violet Kathke; and stepson, Jerry VanPelt.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
