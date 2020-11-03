OBITUARY: Laurence Leon Gunn ('Butch/Fast Gunn'), July 14, 1943 - October 29, 2020

Laurence Leon Gunn ‘Butch/Fast Gunn’

July 14, 1943 — October 29, 2020

Butch Gunn, the son of Harvey and Bertha Gunn, was born July 14, 1943, in Grand Junction, Colorado. His battle with mesothelioma was ended on Oct. 29, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital.

Butch was a lifelong Colorado resident and admired for his many talents.

He spent his younger years growing up on a family ranch in Ridgway, Colorado. After graduating from Ridgway High School in 1962, he began working on the fire department and serving on the Ouray County Sheriff’s Department. Butch drove semis for a multitude of companies which eventually led to him working for CDOT, Ouray County Road and Bridge and Abbot Ready Mix. Butch relocated to Montrose where he was the mechanic for Russel Stover as well as a truck driver for Grand Junction Pipe and Supply.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bertha Gunn. He is survived by his loving family which included his brother, Eldon Gunn and daughter, Marla (Alfred) Berry of Montrose. Grandchildren include Glayden (Ariel) of Denver; Charity (Jason) of Montrose and light of his life, great-granddaughter, Emerly English; and girlfriend Wanda Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose.

