Lawrence Cisneros
August 5, 1933 - April 17, 2020
Lawrence Cisneros, 86, of Montrose, died April 17, 202 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services are pending.
Lawrence was born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Montrose, Colorado, to Amarante Cisneros and Barbara Ulibarri Cisneros. He spent his childhood in Ophir, Colorado, and then attended Montrose High School.
He served in the U.S. Army, Korean Conflict, 1953-1955, in the 25th Division Artillery - Communications division.
On March 3, 1963, he married Lollie Cisneros, who survives him.
Lawrence was a resident of Montrose for 80 years and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He worked for the Montrose Daily Press for 29 years, and was a press room manager.
Lawrence was a great and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He enjoyed spending time with family, reminiscing with his brother, sketching and restoring his old cars.
He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife, Lollie, of Montrose, Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Diane (Glen) MacMasters of Montrose; Amy (Joseph) Tapia of Mill Valley, California and Margie (Jeff) Hodgson of Fort Collins, Colorado, along with his brother Paul Cisneros, of Montrose.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael MacMasters of Colorado Springs; Lynsie (Blake) Curtis of Sunderland, Maryland; Hannah Hodgson of Lafayette, Colorado; Dylan Hodgson of Fort Collins and Alexandra Tapia of Mill Valley; as well as great-grandchildren, Braden, Noah and Hadley Curtis of Sunderland.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to HopeWest Hospice of Montrose, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
