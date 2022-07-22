OBITUARY: Lee W. Brown

Lee W. Brown transitioned into the spirit world July 16, 2022, followed by his precious daddy’s girl miniature Schnauzer, Mandi Sue, the following morning, July 17, 2022. She chose to be his forever companion.
Lee graduated from Montrose High School Class of 1974. After graduation he served his country in the Army. He was a long time employee of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
He loved so many things living the life of a farm, ranch and expert diesel mechanic. He will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help and take care of others.
Lee is survived by his wife Cherylann (C.A.) and his daughters Joanne, Sarah, Misti and Shannon and their families. Lee had seven grandchildren and one great-grandson, Case David, born July 13, 2022.The picture of Case brought the best smile to his face. He is also survived by his sister Adell Heneghan and his mother Zillamae.
Lee was preceded in death by his father Lyle W. Brown and a baby brother Billy.
Cremation has taken place. At Lee’s request there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lee’s home at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the Montrose facility of Hope West. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
