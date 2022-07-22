OBITUARY: Lee W. Brown

Lee W. Brown

Lee W. Brown transitioned into the spirit world July 16, 2022, followed by his precious daddy’s girl miniature Schnauzer, Mandi Sue, the following morning, July 17, 2022. She chose to be his forever companion.

