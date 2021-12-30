OBITUARY: Lena Martinez

Lena Martinez was born at the Delta Memorial Hospital on July 20, 1950. She passed away on Dec. 25, 2021.
Lena is survived by her husband Joe Martinez; her sister Donna Delancy and her brother Lauane Addis (Jeanne); her children Sondra (Shorty), Teri (Luis), Gary (Diana), Scott (DeAnna), Melody (Jeff), Tamara, and Yevette; her grandkids; Brandon (Taylor), Tasha, Angelica (Pancho), Felix, Briana (Jesus), Timo, Julia (Angel), Garrett, Sabrina (Shelby), Monique (Teryn), Kalob, Dionna, Gabriel, Isaiah,; her seven great-grandchildren and eighteen nieces and nephews.
Lena loved camping, fishing, puzzles, gardening and listening to music with her husband Joe and dog Ariel. Her career consisted of retail sales at Walmart, property management and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending quality family time with grandkids watching movies, going to the flea market and making homemade tortillas and green chili. Many people received blankets as gifts (sometimes even more than one).
Lena loved her family and church family who all knew her as a caring, giving person. So many people were touched by her love. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose.
A visitation for family and friends will be at Crippin Funeral Home chapel on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
