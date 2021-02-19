OBITUARY: Leona Mae (Chick) Thompson; March 4, 1934 – Feb 16, 2021

Leona Mae (Chick) Thompson
March 4, 1934 – Feb 16, 2021
Leona M. “Lea” Thompson, 86, left this soil to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 16, 2021. Lea passed away peacefully at home with family members at her bedside and HopeWest Hospice supporting.
Lea was born in northeast Kansas March 4, 1934, and her family moved to Montrose in 1935. After high school Lea left Montrose, to return in 1997.
Lea was very active in Montrose Christian Church, as well as volunteering at the Pregnancy Center, Montrose History Museum, and Republican Women.
Lea’s love for Christ and her family were foremost. She was employed in various secretarial capacities in Denver and Houston, retiring from Schlumberger in 1985.
She enjoyed travel to all 50 states, Europe, Israel, Brazil, Mexico and Canada.
Lea is survived by her husband of 38 years, Charles; sons, Russell (Linda) Ewan of Larkspur, Colorado, John (Ines) Ewan of Erie, Colorado; daughter Lori Jane Howard (Jon) Dowdle of Bloomfield, Colorado; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lee Chick and Iva Pearl (Poff) Chick; husbands, Lowell Eugene “Gene” Ewan and Benjamin “Ben” George Howard; and sister, Marylin Blume.
Lea has donated her body to science care and her family will plan a celebration of life at Montrose Christian Church at a later date.
