OBITUARY: Leona Nadine Lane; July 27, 1928 - May 23, 2022

Leona N. Lane passed away at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. She was 93.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel and burial will follow at the Delta City Cemetery, with Greg Leavitt officiating.
Leona Nadine Hovis was born on July 27, 1928 in Olathe, Colorado, to Walter Franklin and Ada Izora (Sloan) Hovis. Leona was raised and went to school in Olathe, graduating from Olathe High School.
On Jan. 7, 1949, Leona married the love of her life, Donnie Ray Lane. And to this union two sons were born. Leona was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the Chevrolet dealer in Delta.
Leona enjoyed gardening, flowers, being with her friends, going out to lunch with her kids and friends and going to her cabin. She was a member of the Mt. View Club.
Among survivors are her two sons: David Lane of Delta and Mike and Linda Lane of Delta. She is further survived by her five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don and a sister, Norma.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice P.O. Box 24 Delta, CO 81416, or to Delta Health Foundation, 1501 W. 3rd St. Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone