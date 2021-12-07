OBITUARY: Leonard ‘Larry’ Clifton Krueger

Larry passed away at home on Nov. 30, 2021, with his wife of 53 years by his side.
Larry was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Modesto, California, to Gilmer and Nettie Clifton. By the time he was the age of 6 both of his parents had passed away and he was adopted at age 8 by Herbert and Edna Mae Krueger of Huntington Park, California.
After graduating high school he joined the U.S air force where he proudly served and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked in the aerospace industry as a designer, but his passion was photography and had a side business photographing drag races, boat races and weddings.
He met his future wife Pattie miller in 1967 and they were married on Dec. 7, 1968, in Long Beach, California. A son, Greg was born in 1970 and son Todd in 1972. Larry loved being a father and spent his weekends fishing, flying model airplanes or watching them play sports.
After over 30 years in aerospace he decided to slow down and started driving a school bus. In 2005 he and Pattie retired and moved from Santa Ana, California, to Montrose to be close to their sons and families.
They traveled in their RV to visit family, friends and many beautiful areas for Larry to photograph. They loved camping in Ridgway where he was able to enjoy fishing, photography and the beautiful mountains. He, along with three friends, started the alpine photo club which is still going. He and Pattie enjoyed being involved with their church and he loved photographing their activities.
Larry fought hard these last five months but never complained because he felt God had given him 81 good years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Pattie; son Greg(Lori) of FL; son Todd(Angie) of Colorado; grandsons Parker (Kaili) of Hawaii; Tanner and Avery, Colorado; granddaughters Taylor(Jared),Onnen, Colorado; Jordan, Colorado; Morgan Perry, Colorado and Mackenzie Krout, Florida; great-granddaughters Riley Shae Onnen, Colorado and Harmony, Hawaii; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Marsha Jaehnig of California
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday Dec. 10, at Calvary chapel Montrose, 2001 S. Townsend Ave. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Burial will be at a later date at the veteran’s memorial cemetery in Grand Junction.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone