Leonard "Leo” Abe Martinez
September 18, 1987 - June 14, 2020
Leonard “Leo” Abe Martinez, 32, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away too early on June 14, 2020.
Leo was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Abade “Abe” and Patsy Martinez on Sept. 18, 1987. Leo grew up in Montrose, Colorado, and attended Montrose High School where he met the love of his life Ashley Eilts on Jan. 11, 2006.
The proudest moments of his life were when his daughters, Evelyn and Emberlyn, were born and he treasured spending as much time with them as he could. Leo and Ashley were married on May 10, 2015. Leo prayed to receive Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord on June 20, 2019, followed by baptism on Sept. 1, 2019 along with his youngest daughter Emy at Rosemont Baptist Church.
Family meant the world to Leo. He loved spending time with his wife and daughters. He loved both his mother and brothers deeply and cherished every minute with them. He even brought several friends into his heart as adopted family.
Along with his love of Batman, Leo loved family game night, playing Legos with his girls, and being in the mountains.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and church family.
He was survived by his wife, Ashley Eilts; his daughters, Evelyn and Emberlyn; his mother, Patsy Martinez of Montrose; his brothers, Paul Gauthereaux of Grand Junction, Robert Gauthereaux of Montrose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Abade “Abe” Martinez and his grandparents, Jose and Mary Martinez and Clifton and Charlotte Golden.
A memorial service remembering Leo’s life will be held at 11 a.m. June 20, at Rosemont Baptist Church.
Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121
