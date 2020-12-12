OBITUARY: LeRoy Henry Schuette

LeRoy Henry Schuette
LeRoy Henry Schuette died peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado, on Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 87.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Brenda (Mike) Behne of The Woodlands, Texas, Larry Schuette (Tonnie) of Boise City, Oklahoma, Cathy Yeaman (Michael) of Norman, Oklahoma, and Leslie Schuette of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Juliana Schmitt of Wichita, Kansas.
LeRoy is preceded in death by one son, Timothy Schuette; his grandson, Devin Schuette; his parents; four brothers, Wilbur, Bernard, Edward and Richard (infant); two sisters, Gladys Eining and Lorena Falder.
LeRoy was born on Feb. 26, 1933, in Spearville, Kansas, to Bernard Alvio Schuette and Martha Matilda Marks. He attended the Spearville Schools system until it was necessary to leave school to assist his mother tending to the family farm. He married his love of 64 years, Phyllis Marie Coker of Ness City, Kansas, on Nov. 28, 1956. They began their life’s journey together in Dodge City, Kansas, where LeRoy worked for Right Co-op in Wright, Kansas. He left the co-op to become the maintenance engineer for Farr Better Feeds in Garden City, Kansas, before transferring to Guymon, Oklahoma, where he raised his family and finished out his career.
Upon retirement, LeRoy and Phyllis moved to Montrose, Colorado, where they spent the last 20 years of retirement. LeRoy and Phyllis enjoyed riding his beloved motorcycle, traveling and exploring Colorado and the western U.S. in their travel trailer, camping and fishing. LeRoy also enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening and proudly tending his fruit trees, in addition to caring for and helping the elderly in his neighborhood.
LeRoy proudly served in the U.S. Army, concluding his service at Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was proud to be a 50-year member of the Moose Lodge, enjoying the brotherhood they found throughout their many adventures.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice, Montrose, Colorado, (725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401) or to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at HopeWest Hospice and Valley Manor Care Center, and a very special THANK YOU to David and Deana Loncar and Kristen Clark. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Schuette’s family.
