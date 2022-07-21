OBITUARY: Leroy Jose Jiron

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Leroy Jose Jiron passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 81.
Leroy was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Antonito, Colorado, to Tobias and Olivia (Ruybal) Jiron. He grew up in Olathe, Colorado, where he attended school. He enjoyed playing basketball and helped his father work in the fields.
On July 27, 1958, he married Anita Ulibarri. They raised four children; two daughters, Dana and Lori, and two sons, Curtis and Todd. Leroy enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and singing, and going for walks. He did not know a stranger and was always willing to help a friend in need.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tobias; his mother, Olivia; his brothers Charlie, Tobias Jr., and Edward, and his beloved firstborn daughter, Dana Marie.
His is survived by the love of his life, Anita; his three children, Lori (Robert) Deines, Curtis (Leann) Jiron, and Todd Jiron; his brothers Cipriano (Linda) Jiron and Richard Jiron, and his sisters Betty Rivera and Merlinda (Dennis) Barrientos. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hope West Hospice for the love and care they provided during this time. A special thank you to my two angels, daughter Lori Deines and granddaughter Samantha Blake who were there in the final weeks for their dad and grandpa. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date per Leroy’s wishes.
To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Jiron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone