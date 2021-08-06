Leslie (Chris) Hauck
Leslie Christian (Chris) Hauck died in his sleep on Thursday, July 29, at his home in Montrose, Colorado. He was 80 years old. Chris was born in Burbank, California, in 1941.
He graduated from UCLA Law School and enjoyed a career primarily focused in the electric power industry. He held general counsel positions at Southern California Edison, Florida Power and Light, and Colorado-Ute Electric Association. He was CEO of Sunflower Electric Power Corporation in Hays, Kansas from 1988 to 2004.
Throughout his professional career, he was actively involved in church ministries, prison and jail ministries, and homeless ministries. He had a passion and gift for serving and loving others, which never stopped. More recently, he remained active as a board member at Delta Montrose Electric Association and as an adjunct professor at Fort Hays State University. He also continued helping Montrose Lighthouse, Inc. (a homeless shelter that Chris helped establish), Montrose Jail Ministry, Inc., and The Shepherd’s Hand (a ministry for homeless and low-income individuals).
He is survived by his wife Rita; sons Leslie and Christian, and five grandchildren, along with his siblings Ross, Lane, and Louise.
A memorial service will be hosted at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road. Donations can be made in his honor to Montrose Lighthouse, Inc. at 505 S. 2nd St., Montrose, CO 81403, or The Shepherd’s Hand at the same address.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
