Leslie ‘Les’ Garrett Cook
Leslie “Les” Garrett Cook, age 95 of Montrose, Colorado, passed away July 23, 2022, surrounded by family here in Montrose.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Leslie ‘Les’ Garrett Cook
Leslie “Les” Garrett Cook, age 95 of Montrose, Colorado, passed away July 23, 2022, surrounded by family here in Montrose.
Les was born July 17, 1927 in Woodward, Oklahoma, to Robert and Myrtle (Canfield) Cook. The eldest of five children, the family moved to Montrose in the late 30s from Vici, Oklahoma, (along with the McCracken and Coram families). Les attended Montrose County schools and worked with his dad until he joined the Army in October of 1945. He served at home and later in Korea as “Supply NCO 821” from March ‘46 to January ‘47. He was honorably discharged in February of 1947.
On July 14, 1947 Les married Nancy Margaret “Marg” (Roberts) Cook. The couple raised four daughters while Les worked on various ranches and construction jobs until he embarked on his 33-year career at Montrose County Road and Bridge in September of 1956. Les was promoted to District 1 Road Foreman in 1974 and retired in 1989. During this time Les and Marg maintained a herd of cattle and ran them in the Blue Mesa Area at Big Willow Ranch for almost 50 years. Many friends and family members think fondly of picnics and camping “up on the hill” during the summers.
Les was preceded in death by his wife Marg; daughter Barbara Sessions; his parents; brothers Alfred and Ed, and granddaughter Julie (Roberts) Langendorf. He is survived by brother Richard; sister Margie (Vic) Alberg; daughters Sandra (Jim) Roberts, Nancy (Jim) Cook-Mitchell, and Robin Cook; grandchildren Garrett (Jennifer) Roberts, Nicole (Nathan) Lumsden, Lezlee (Charles) Cox, Jason Kuklish, Diedra (Chris) Secakuku, Kendra Stewart, Ashley (Jeremy) Sanchez; 20 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Valley Lawn Cemetery. Coffee and dessert will follow at Jim and Sandra Roberts’.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.