Lester David Scott, a bright light on this planet, left us on Aug. 27, 2022. Les had “gone home” to Nucla for his 50th class reunion and passed in the night. Lester had recently married his longtime sweetheart, his half a hoot, Delilah.
Lester was born in Uravan, Colorado, on March 24, 1954, to Winfield “Bus” and Helen Scott McKannan, the fourth child with four more on the way.
Lester spent his childhood in Nucla, graduating from Nucla High in 1972. He lived in Grand Junction for many years and was married to Vicky McClure Hayden. They had three children, Jennifer (Matt) Berman, David Scott, and Shelley Callahan. He also had two stepchildren, Nicole (Matthew) Mullins and Melissa (Tyrell) Kochenower. He had four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Lester graduated from Mesa College with an engineering degree. He was an electrician, musician, old car buff, jester and master tinkerer. He worked for DISH Network and retired in Cheyenne as field engineering manager.
Les was involved in various bands over his life. He played with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players in their production of The Patsy Cline Story as well as many dances and events over the years.
Lester is survived by his loving wife, Delilah, his children, stepchildren, and his five remaining siblings, Inez (Ben) Garland, Rev. Anna Scott, Patrick (Nancy) Scott, Donald (Cindy) Scott and Leo Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Gardner and brother, Tommy Scott.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022 at Faith Pentecostal Church of God, 1712 H Road, Delta, Colorado, with Rev. Willie Harrison presiding.
Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado Mesa University music program or to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
