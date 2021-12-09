OBITUARY: Letitia 'Tisha' Shipley Barber

Letitia Elaine Shipley was born at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Jan. 22, 1975, to Thomas and Darlene (Cowell) Shipley. She left this world in peace from complications of sepsis on Nov. 30, 2021, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs Colorado.
She moved with her family to Olathe at 1 year old. She started school at Olathe Elementary and graduated from Olathe High School in 1993. Tisha loved the fact that she started and finished school in the same place and still knew all her childhood friends.
Tisha married Lonnie Adair in 2000 and had one son, Jacob Adair. They divorced in 2003. Tisha then met the love of her life Brandon Barber in 2004. They married on May 14, 2005 and had two sons, Lukus and Warrick.
Tisha spent her working life helping people, whether it was at Walmart, Community Options and finally, having a host home for special needs adults.
Tisha belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 in Olathe and loved helping with bingo. She loved bowling, fishing, and crafting, painting, and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her brother Roger Shipley.
She is survived by her husband Brandon; her sons Jacob, Lukus and Warrick of Montros; her parents, Tom and Darlene Shipley of Olathe; her brother Bill and Letha Shipley of Olathe; her sister Darla Shipley of Olathe; her brother-in-law Robert and Candace Springer of Delta; her sister-in-law Danielle Springer of Las Vegas and her mother- and father-in-law Linda and Mark Francisco of Delta. She is survived by seven nieces, four nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2021, at Harvest Community Church, 113 US 50 Business Loop, Olathe, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
