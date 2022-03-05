Levi Flint Davison, age 44, passed from this life on Feb. 2, 2022, due to an accident. The son of Jim and Elaine grew up in Olathe, Colorado. He was born in Montrose, Colorado, on June 20, 1977. Immediately following graduation from Olathe High School, he attended boot camp in Texas to become a soldier in the United States Army.
During his service, he deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He valued his service highly and attained the rank of SSG/E6. He served proudly as a paratrooper and infantryman in the following units: 82nd AD, 501st PIR, 502nd IR, 198th 19 IN.
Levi was a decorated veteran with over 20 years in the United States Army. Afghanistan Campaign medal with two campaign stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Bronze Star medal with Valor, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation medal 4th award, Army Achievement Medal 4th award, Army Good Conduct Medal 6th award, National Defense Service medal 2nd award, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional, Development Ribbon 2nd award, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon 4th award, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge. Levi was awarded wings by the Thai Army.
Levi loved camping, fishing, hiking, and hunting. He was truly in his element outdoors and could survive and navigate with ease. In addition, he was highly proficient with a bow and most firearms. He started marksmen competitions at a young age and continued throughout adulthood. He spent time in 37 countries and said Colorado was the best place to be.
Levi is survived by his parents Jim and Elaine Davison; wife Joyce Davison; brother Jesse (Kim) Davison; sister Kimly (Walt) Lilly; niece Kelsey (Josh) Fleming; two great-nephews Garrus and Gannon.
Levi was a proud, brave, and generous man and was truly loved by all who knew him well.
Son-Brother-Uncle-True Friend.
May his spirit walk in peace.
A service to honor Levi will be held on 2 p.m. March 12, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church, 112 Main St. Olathe, Colorado.
No more footprints across the mountains, now you are free as the eagle to fly as you please, and forever in our hearts. We will never forget your infectious glow as you spoke of your hunting and fishing adventures.
To plant a tree in memory of Levi Davison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
