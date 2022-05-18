OBITUARY: Lila J. Williams

Relatives in the Montrose and Norwood area were notified of the death of Mrs. Lila J. Williams, the former Lila J. Collins, who succumbed unexpectedly around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, May 8, 2022.
Lila Jean Williams was born in Ridgway, near the Collins family ranch on Hastings Mesa, on Jan. 5, 1939, to Everett and Stella Collins.
She is survived by her siblings Boyd Collins, Bernice Oliver and Bailey Collins; her children David Williams, Nancy Setzer, Marilyn Williams and Roger (Lewis) Williams; as well as eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Williams, her eldest daughter, Joy Wyatt, and her sister Darlene Rummel.
Roger and Lila were married in 1954 after eloping, with Anne Schaefer serving as witness. Lila was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Norwood and was devoted to her community, church, and family. She will be remembered by family as a hard worker and lifelong rancher who was forever willing to share her love of stories, history, poetry and songwriting with any who asked.
Condolences may be sent 476 1/2 E. Scenic Dr. Grand Junction, CO 81507. Graveside services will be held at the Norwood Cemetery on July 16 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Community Building.
