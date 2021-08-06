Lillian Adele Hadley
Lillian Adele Hadley, 85, of Montrose passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 after a short illness. Lillian loved to travel, was an avid reader, community volunteer, and loved local restaurants. Family and friends were the light of her life and always welcomed them with open arms.
Lillian was a longtime resident and schoolteacher in Connersville, Indiana, before moving to Texas with her husband Jim in 1982. In Texas they owned and operated the Tropic Island Resort in Port Aransas on the gulf coast until their retirement to Grapevine, Texas, in 2001. Lillian moved to Denver, Colorado, in 2003 and then to Montrose, Colorado, in 2013 to be closer to family. Lillian delighted in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her namesake great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include her three children, Lois Mahoney, Laurie Hadley, Jay Hadley; sons-in-laws Chris Mahoney and Danny Melendrez; sister June Despos; two grandchildren, Ryan Brown and Lacey Miller; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Lillian was preceded in death by her loving husband James(Jim); parents Charles and Ethyl Norris; sister and brother-in-law Doris and Bill Bomar, and brother-in-law Ted Despos.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10614 Bostwick Park Road, Montrose, Colorado 81401.
In lieu of flowers and cards, memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th St, Montrose, CO 81401. Website: Hopewestco.org
