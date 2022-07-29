OBITUARY: Lillian Moore

Lillian Moore

Lillian Moore passed away July 12, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs. She was born Jan. 1, 1928, to Ethel (Hall) and Charlie R. Borders in Oklahoma. Their family, including her eldest sibling Roy and younger sister Joy lived in New Mexico and settled in Delta, Colorado, where she graduated high school. She was both surprised and honored to be Delta High School prom queen.

