OBITUARY: Lillian Moore

Lillian Moore passed away July 12, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs. She was born Jan. 1, 1928, to Ethel (Hall) and Charlie R. Borders in Oklahoma. Their family, including her eldest sibling Roy and younger sister Joy lived in New Mexico and settled in Delta, Colorado, where she graduated high school. She was both surprised and honored to be Delta High School prom queen.
After graduating, she worked as a bank teller. She married Ray Coffey on Feb.14, 1948, in Austin, Colorado. Three children were born to this loving family, Sandra Mary, Mark Anthony, and Kathleen Joy Coffey. During that time, she managed their Coffey Realty office, mastered bridge, attended United Methodist Church and entertained. The marriage ended in divorce after 29 years. Lillian later married Rayford Moore with whom she shared happy times having bridge and dinner parties, laughing, and traveling with friends. After Rayford’s death she continued playing Duplicate Bridge and cooking. She suffered with the losses of her 19-year-old daughter Sandra in a jeep accident; her divorce from Ray Coffey; the deaths of her spouse Rayford Moore and her son Mark. She bore those losses with the grace of the wonderful woman she was.
She enjoyed sharing her time, delicious food, and stories with her many friends. Lillian was very witty and liked to make people laugh. In 2015 she was able to join her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Brian Kline in Glenwood Springs where she enjoyed sitting on the deck watching the Roaring Fork River, boats and walkers pass by. Being among her new friends at the Elks Lodge and favorite restaurants kept her young and happy.
Survivors are Kathleen (Brian) Kline; granddaughter Tessera (Jeff) George; their daughters Lyla and Ember; nephews Wayne (Linda) and Karl (Lenora) Vanderpool; niece Janis. Grandnieces are Sarah, Ariel, and Becky.
Her greatest joys were visiting with people, cooking, reading, telling stories and jokes, and being loved. She prayed frequently to Jesus Christ, her Savior.
Although she loved being part of the fun and giggling, she hated being the center of attention, so we respected her request for no services. Lillian has been laid to rest next to Rayford Moore in Valley Lawns Cemetery, Montrose.
