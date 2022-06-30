OBITUARY: Lillie Morales; March 6, 1927 - June 27, 2022

Lillie Morales passed away June 27, peacefully in her home; she was 95. Lillie was born March 6, 1927, to Joe Martinez and Aurora Aguilar in Montrose, Colorado. She had five siblings, Mary Chávez, Chonie Chávez, David Olguin, Margret McDowell and Josie Olguin.
In 1944, she married Trinidad Morales and they had 11 children together: Patricia Garcia, Manuel Morales, Trini Morales, Mardell Trujillo, Gloria Morales, Gene Morales, Barbara Morales, Leroy Morales, Elaine Magdaleno, Lloyd Morales and Dale Morales.
At the age of 22 in 1949 she bought her forever home and began creating many memories with her 11 children and many of her grandchildren. As Lillie took great pride in her home, you would often find her working in her yard tending her flowers, insisting on mowing her own yard well into her 80s.
Her work ethic was truly something to be admired, in the community she was known as “a good, hard working woman,” working in residential and commercial cleaning, she reluctantly retired at the age of 79. Though she was a petite lady, she had the strength of a giant.
Lillie is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sisters Mary and Chonie, her brother David, her sons Manual and Lloyd, her daughter Barbara, her grandchildren Cinthia, Audra, Jessie, and Damian.
Services will be held at the Crippin Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Morales; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
