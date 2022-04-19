OBITUARY: Linda Cornell; June 26, 1948 – April 14 2022

Earth became dimmer and heaven much, much brighter on April 14, 2022, When Linda Cornell passed away from complications of diabetes. Born on June 26, 1948, Linda’s effervescent nature and quick wit charmed all those around her.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Linda loved to share all she had with others and loved to give. She loved giving so much that she began her Christmas shopping in January! She was an avid reader and loved birds (especially bluebirds) and was very talented at knitting and cooking.
She married the true love of her life, Frank Cornell on Aug. 19, 1967, and the two spent the next 40 years together. When Frank passed in 2007, Linda grieved him profoundly, so it brings the family some solace to know that Mom and Dad are finally together again.
When her two daughters each married, she welcomed her new sons-in-law as her own. She was a dedicated grandmother to her two grandchildren and genuinely delighted in the time she got to spend with them. Linda was a truly beautiful person, inside and out, something she didn’t always recognize about herself. The loss of her is felt deeply by her family and she will be sorely missed.
Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen Cornell and Paul Quezada, her daughter and son-in-law Janet Rollins and Jason Rollins, her grandson Dyllon Barker, her granddaughter Jordon Barker, and her half-brothers Bob and Gene Houghton.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Cornell, her sister Lorraine Blust, and her parents George and Dorothy Blizek.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Linda’s name to the American Cancer Society.
