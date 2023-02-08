OBITUARY: Linda Elliott

Linda Elliott, native of Telluride, Colorado, passed away peacefully at the Gunnison Senior Care Center on Feb. 1, 2023.
She was the daughter of Arvo and Katherine Thompson of Telluride. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Brian “Buckwheat” Elliott and sister Sharon Stevenson. She leaves cherished memories to her son Mark and his wife Margie Elliott; two daughters, Pam and Tracy Elliott; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Linda graduated valedictorian from Telluride High School and married Buckwheat in 1955. She devoted her life to her children and family. She was a very talented and intelligent lady who held many occupations in the local area.
One of her proudest achievements was obtaining her real estate broker’s license and opening Victorian Realty in Telluride. She led an active social life to include bowling league, Rebecca’s lodge, avid ice skater, dancer and shrewd card player.
A memorial service will be held at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St in Montrose at 3 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023. Reception to follow at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone