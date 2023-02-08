OBITUARY: Linda Elliott

Linda Elliott, native of Telluride, Colorado, passed away peacefully at the Gunnison Senior Care Center on Feb. 1, 2023.

She was the daughter of Arvo and Katherine Thompson of Telluride. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Brian “Buckwheat” Elliott and sister Sharon Stevenson. She leaves cherished memories to her son Mark and his wife Margie Elliott; two daughters, Pam and Tracy Elliott; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

