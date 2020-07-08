Linda Guy
April 20, 1942 - July 5, 2020
Linda Jean Guy, 78, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away July 5, 2020.
She was born April 20, 1942 in Logansport, Indiana. Linda was a life-long story teller and if you asked her, she came to Kansas in a covered wagon! Her family moved from Kansas and she grew up in Lamar, Colorado, graduating from Lamar High School in 1960.
Her Daddy’s nickname for her was Dutch. She considered herself a ranch hand by the age of 8, and loved helping her daddy on the ranch. Heaven forbid if she got stuck in the kitchen cooking ranch hand meals with her sister, Wanda.
In high school she joined the local saddle club and the Dudes and Dames Dance Club. After high school she worked at the corner drug store at the soda fountain and met a guy selling shoes down the street in Lamar. She married that guy, Ron Crook in December, 1960. They moved to Garden City, Kansas, and eventually opened their own shoe store. They had two children, Teri Hensen and Jim Crook.
Linda was a stay-at-home mom, during which time she pursued her life-long passion of art. In 1978 she received her Certificate of Recognition from the Famous Artist School of Design, Westport, Connecticut, for Commercial Art, Illustration and Design. She worked as a professional kitchen designer, all the while painting on rocks, antiques and pretty much anything that could be painted on.
In the next chapter of Linda’s life, she moved to Sedalia, Colorado, and married Gary Guy in 1985. If you ever visit Bud's Bar in Sedalia be sure to notice the painted bull skull above the bar. Gary and Linda made their forever home in Montrose, Colorado. Sunflower Studio paintings by Linda Guy could be found at art and craft shows, various local shops and antique stores. She also loved to garden and golf.
Linda was a spiritual person and this was very important to her. She had a gift for helping others and the community. Through her involvement with the community she was commissioned to paint the Peace Pole that now stands at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. She was also fascinated with the history of Native Americans.
Linda was diagnosed with dementia in 2013. She had a difficult journey because of this cruel disease and moved into Colorow Care Center in January of 2019. She eventually succumbed to Alzheimer’s and passed peacefully.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Guy; her father, James O. Long; mother, Jean M. Frey; brother, Merle J. Long; cousin, Eddy Henry; niece, Tanya Long, and stepson, Rex Guy.
She is survived by her sister, Wanda Christian of Westcliffe, Colorado; daughter, Teri L. Hensen of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren, Tanner and Audrae Hensen; son, Jim Crook (Dawn), of Montrose, Colorado; stepchildren, Marty, Tracy and Heidi Guy; step daughter-in-law, Kari; nieces Shelley Jones and Angie Smith; two great-nieces, several step- grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Riverbottom Park in Montrose near the duck pond at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11. Social distancing and a mask will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colorow Memory Unit, P.O. Box 710, Olathe, CO 81425 or the Spiritual Awareness Center, P.O. Box 804, Montrose, CO 81402.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
