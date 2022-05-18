OBITUARY: Linda Joyce Hudgens

Linda Joyce Hudgens, 69, passed away April 29, 2022, at Montrose Memorial Hospital (Montrose Regional Health) with loved ones by her side.
Linda fought a long five-year battle with ovarian and lung cancer. Linda was born in her family home in Cedaredge, Colorado, Nov. 7,1952, to Arthur Gregg Scott and Mary Elizabeth {Harding) Scott where she was raised.
Linda graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1971 and attended Mesa Jr College in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Linda married John H Davis May 3, 1980, and they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage until John passed away in 2012. A few years later Linda found a renewed sense of happiness with Lawrence R. Hudgens, and they were married June 22, 2014; they shared seven years of happy retirement in Montrose, Colorado.
Linda enjoyed baking, yard work, planting flowers and she especially loved Grand Mesa sunsets and spending time with family and friends.
Linda was a kind and gentle soul even in her last hours she was the most positive and caring person. There was not a person Linda met who’s heart she didn’t touch.
Linda was such a joyous, positive person and enjoyed life to the fullest. Linda will be missed dearly.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Scott, her first husband John H. Davis and her sister Betty Jean Burnutt.
Linda is survived by her husband Lawrence R. Hudgens, brother Logan Gregg Scott, stepchildren of John H. Davis, stepchildren of Lawrence R. Hudgens and chosen family Derrick, April Sutherland and family.
Linda’s memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 20, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home. located at 802 E. Main St., Montrose.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grand Valley Oncology-2596 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.
