OBITUARY: Linda Kelso

Linda Sue Kelso, 70, went to her heavenly home to be reunited with the love of her life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colorado. On May 29, 1951, Linda was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Lyle (Chan) Robins and Alice (Seymour) Robins. She grew up in Olathe, where she met the love of her life, Harold Kelso. Harold and Linda were married for over 50 years.
Surviving Linda is her brother Jack Robins, Montrose, Colorado; her three children, Dan (Lisa) Kelso, Cortez, Colorado; Shanolyn (Ray) Martinez, Parker, Colorado, and Heather Killen, Montrose, Colorado, and 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Chan and Alice, and one brother Robert Robins.
Linda retired as a rural postal carrier in 2021. She loved her job and the post office family. Linda’s heart was as beautiful as she was. Linda was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
Linda touched many lives. She was a mom to many and always helped those in need without expecting anything in return her love was unconditional. She loved being surrounded by friends and family.
She enjoyed, and sometimes to Harold’s dismay, working on a project in their home. Linda had many talents and interests which included quilting, crocheting and making porcelain dolls. She also loved NASCAR and over the last couple of years, was able to attend a few races in person. She will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of Linda’s life on May 29. We will update you with the location as we draw closer.
In lieu of flowers, it was Linda’s wish that donations be made to Piper’s DIPG nonprofit at www.donate2csn.org/colorado. There you will find a page to dedicate your gift in memory or in honor of Linda.
