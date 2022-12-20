OBITUARY: Lloyd Metcalf

Lloyd Gregory Metcalf,known to all as Greg, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by family. He was born in April 1948 to Lloyd H. and Hazel E. Metcalf in Gunnison, Colorado. He was the youngest of nine children growing up.
Greg joined the US Army right out of high school in 1967. Assigned to the 9th Infantry Division, he served in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged, receiving two Purple Hearts for his service.
Greg had three children from his first marriage: Rabekah “Becki”, Gabriel “Gabe”, and Jarod “Jary.” In 1999, Greg formally adopted his two step-children Jessica and Craig, forever bringing them into the family. Greg has four grandchildren: Jenny, Linsey, Alder and Cody.
A lifelong carpenter, Greg owned his own contracting business, working all around the Western Slope, culminating a reputation of excellence. He attempted to teach each of his children the trade; however, it only stuck with one.
He subjected his unenthusiastic teenagers to his classic taste in music, including Boston and Neil Young. Greg loved a good laugh, notoriously gifting a jar of pig’s feet for white elephant. He shared his passion for history with anyone who would listen, loved the inner workings of mechanical engines, resulting in afternoons spent building a model engine with his youngest son, and despite his failed efforts, enjoyed fishing with his son and family.
On a near weekly basis, Greg, often in company with his brother and close friends, would strive to solve the world’s problems over coffee and breakfast. He never lost his interest in world and regional affairs. He would do anything for just about anyone, only a couple questions asked, and he loved each of his dogs as best friends. In recent years, he found faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, sharing Christ with everyone he loved. It is not said lightly that Greg passed on a legacy, nor that he will never be forgotten.
Greg was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Kurt Metcalf, Dwight “Whitey” Metcalf, and Hazel Irene (infant sister), as well as his daughter, Becki.
Greg is survived by siblings Hugh (Joanne) Metcalf, Melba (Carl) Teague, Lane (Yvonne) Metcalf, Leslye (Larry) Coleman/Swain, Nancye (Richard) Edmondson and Douglas (Janet) Metcalf; his children, Gabe Metcalf, Jary (Jody) Metcalf, Jessica (Allen) Petross, and Craig (Kateylyn) Metcalf and each of his grandchildren.
In lieu of a memorial, the family will be holding a celebration of life in March 2023.
