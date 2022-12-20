OBITUARY: Lloyd Metcalf

Lloyd Metcalf

Lloyd Gregory Metcalf,known to all as Greg, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by family. He was born in April 1948 to Lloyd H. and Hazel E. Metcalf in Gunnison, Colorado. He was the youngest of nine children growing up.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Metcalf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?