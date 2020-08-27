Lois Bercillio
June 9, 1939 - August 21, 2020
Lois Virginia Bercillio was born June 9, 1939, to Linnie Shepard and Arthur Sherman in Memphis, Tennessee. Island 40 was where she grew up and was raised with her siblings, sisters Faye and Daris, and brothers Wayne and Ray. She grew up in the cotton fields and hard work was no stranger.
After leaving Memphis she had four children, Teresa Nelson; John Berra;, Ken Berray and Earl Berray. Later she would find herself in Montrose, Colorado, where she met Benny Bercillio, who she married and had her youngest daughter, Catrina Perez. She helped raise his youngest daughter, Lori Landice whom she considered a daughter of her own.
After her divorce, she remained friends and considered the Bercillio family her lifetime family. She had many grandkids that she loved talking about and had special ties to several. Many nieces and nephews considered her the best aunt, and her cooking was something that will be talked about for years.
She was admired for her straight-to-the-point attitude. She had no problem saying what was on her mind. She was outgoing and a friend to many. She always helped people and loved setting a plate at her table for anyone willing to come.
She was strong and fought many medical issues. She was a two-time cancer survivor and a true warrior up to the end. August 21, 2020, is when her journey here ended, and she was welcomed into our heavenly Father's arms.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
