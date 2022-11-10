OBITUARY: Lois Fern Caddy; July 17, 1934 - November 6, 2022

Lois was born to Elmore James Brummitt and Ruby Lois (Ives) Brummitt in Ridgway, Colorado. She lived on a variety of farms and ranches in the area with her older brother and younger sister.
On Dec. 26, 1954, she married the cutest boy and the love of her life Reldon Wallace Caddy. Married for 55 years, they were blessed with four children; Michael (who passed in infancy), Janice Kathryn Jenkins (Dennis), Mark Wayne Caddy (Melanie), and Susan Eileen Brown (Jay).
In Coal Creek Valley, Lois raised her family through good times and bad, milking cows, growing a garden, and doing all the things that needed to be done on a farm/ranch. She also held positions at various businesses in Montrose including being nurses aide, hardware sales clerk, banker, and candy maker.
She was blessed with five grandchildren; Miranda Frazier (Shaun), Rebecca Jenkins (Noel Mejia), Dustin Brown (Lauren), Cassandra Brown (Adam Clifford), and Reldon Caddy (Dustinee).
The passion of her life included her grandchildren, who she followed to baseball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, barrel racing, gymkhanas, and their 4-H events. Then added to that passion was four great-grandchildren and her ever-blooming rose garden.
Lois is survived by her sister Sharon O’dell of Arizona; two sisters-in-law Joyce Caddy (Glendon) and Mary Brummitt Adams (Frank).
She was preceded in death by her husband (Reldon), her infant son (Michael), parents (Jim and Ruby) and a special Aunt Bernice Bonan.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Caddy; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
