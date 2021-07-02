OBITUARY: Lois June Kitsmiller

Lois June Kitsmiller
Lois June Kitsmiller, 89, passed away on June 19, 2021, at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
Lois was born and raised in Delta, Colorado. She was a daughter of Chester Roy Lampshire, a farmer, and Effie Ruby Lampshire.
Lois graduated at Delta High School where she proudly attended her school reunions. Lois was employed at Meyers Grocery while attending high school.
Lois met the love of her life Charles O. Kitsmiller while she was working at Comet Drug Store. They eloped to San Juan County in Aztec, New Mexico, and got married on June 13, 1952.
Initially, Lois was a housewife and a stay-at-home mother while the children were small and Charles ran the first grocery store in Montrose called Ideal and Sell-rite Food market owned by the Kitsmiller family. Charles later purchased a restaurant in Ouray then named The Golden Nugget, which Lois was dedicated to help run. After the restaurant was sold, Lois was a waitress at Mary’s Cafe for many years. After Lois retired, she enjoyed volunteering at the Montrose Pavilion and also in Delta for the senior lunches. People were impressed with how many people she knew and her extensive knowledge of the history of Montrose.
Lois had many hobbies, which included needlepoint, making quilts, going on long walks, and tending to her many house plants. She always kept her house meticulously clean. Lois will be remembered for her joyful personality.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Charles. She is survived by her children Gary Kitsmiller of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Kathy Casias and Lynda Christensen both of Montrose, Colorado, and Julie Emery of Ft. Worth, Texas. Lois’s grandchildren include, Jeremy Casias, Destry Casias, Jerrod Christensen, Hailey Emery, and Holly Emery. She is survived by one great-grandchild, Garrett Boone.
