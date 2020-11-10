OBITUARY: Lois Marie Bryan, January 7, 1927 – November 5, 2020

Lois Marie Bryan
January 7, 1927 – November 5, 2020
Lois Marie Bryan, age 93, passed away at Valley Manor Care Center on Nov. 5, 2020. Lois was a lifelong resident of the western slope. Born Jan. 7, 1927 in Montrose, she grew up in Ridgway where she attended high school. She married Robert James Bryan on March 18, 1950 and had two children, Robert James and David Allan.
Lois was a devoted housewife, mother, Baumgardner family member and friend to many on the Western Slope. She and Robert lived in Ridgway, Gateway, Grand Junction, Blue Mesa and Montrose during their children’s primary education. When their children moved on, they lived in Placerville where Robert worked for the state highway department and Lois worked at the U.S. Post Office. After they retired, they moved to Meeker for several years until Robert passed away. She moved back to Montrose shortly after, where she lived until she passed.
She was preceded in death by Robert; her parents; five brothers; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law. She is survived by two brothers, Kenny and Wayne; and two sisters, Jean and Shirley; her two sons, Robert James, his wife Shawn from Tehachapi, California, and David Allan and his wife Mary Jo from Golden, Colorado. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica and fiancé Nick; Jimmy and partner Shane, and Aron and fiancée Ashley. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Ariana, Kalec and Roan.
Lois was buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery next to Robert on Sunday Nov. 8, by her two sons, with a small private service. Primarily due to COVID-19, a friends and family memorial will be planned for later in the year.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Bryan’s family.
