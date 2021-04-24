OBITUARY: Lois Yvonne Parent-Paradise-Latimer

Lois Yvonne Parent-Paradise-Latimer
Lois Yvonne Parent-Paradise-Latimer passed away on April 21, 2021 at peace with family present in her home in Idaho Springs, Colorado. She was born Feb. 9, 1929 in Flint, Michigan, to Jeanne Desiree Maury and William Raymond Parent.
Lois was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters; her daughter, Jennifer Paradise; her son, Michael Paradise; her grandson, Greg Gamber; her husband, Carl Latimer; and her first husband, William Jay Paradise. She is survived by her brother, Robert Parent; two daughters, Kellie Paradise and Bonnie Reimer; two sons, William Paradise and Franky Paradise; and her dear friend and companion, Jim Hedley. Lois’ love for the outdoors, captured in her paintings later in life, is just a part of her story which will be told and retold by her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A remembrance gathering will be held at Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ in Montrose, Colorado, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. A second gathering will be held in Idaho Springs, Colorado, on July 10, 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care and Hospice at www.mtevans.org.
