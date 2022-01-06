OBITUARY: Loretto 'Bill' Herrera

Loretto “Bill” Herrera passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 85 years old.
A Rosary service and viewing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado.
Bill was born on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) 1936, to Consecion (Ramirez) and Guillermo Herrera in Eckert, Colorado. Bill was a lifetime resident of the Delta County area. He went to school in Delta and started working at a young age. Bill only left the Delta area for a short amount of time to serve our country in the United States Army. Bill married the love of his life Celia “Sally” Marie Moralez and they started their family in Delta. Bill’s chosen career was in construction. He built many homes and worked commercially too.
Bill was a very active member of Saint Michael’s Church. He enjoyed volunteering. He was a part of Saint Vincent de Paul. In his free time, he enjoyed working with his tools, he liked to hunt and fish, he always had a big garden, and he liked sports, especially the Broncos. He spent time reading and discovering-educating himself of the happenings of politics and then would enjoy conversations and discussions. He truly loved his family. He was a great listener and loved to hear everything his children and grandchildren were doing in their lives, occupations and travels.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Celia of Delta, Colorado; his son William (Tamara) Herrera of Chandler, Arizona; his daughter Natalie Herrera of Denver; two sisters, Theresa Vargas of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rosalie Herrera of Grand Junction, Colorado, and four grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters Angela Herrera and Rachel Harrington; and two sisters Bonnie Rodriguez and Sistie (Jesus) Miranda.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
