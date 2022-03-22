OBITUARY: Lori Horton

Lori Jean Horton, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home in Montrose, Colorado, on Feb. 25, 2022. Lori was born to Frank Lawver and Anita (Spehar) Lawver in Orange County, California. Lori was married to Dave Horton and had celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary this past November on the 23rd.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents Anita and Frank and stepparents Ted and Irene Courtney of Orange County, California.
Surviving Lori are her husband Dave Horton Montrose, Colorado; son Freddy (Rachelle) Godshall Tustin, California; daughter Sarah-Marie Gerard (Seth Armer) Fairview, Oklahoma; brother Dennis Wolf (Georgia Ward) Freeport, Illinois; Richard (Cheryl) Lawver Lakewood, Washington; Frank Lawver, Jr. Grand Junction, Colorado and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren,
Lori retired from her housekeeping business three years ago. Lori was also employed by Habitat in Montrose and Montgomery Ward in California.
Lori loved her animals and especially walking the trails or watching the dogs swim at Cerise. She was an avid gardener and was always excited for spring, it was time to plant! Lori loved people and was a people person, Lori made a point of knowing the employees first names everywhere she shopped, and always greeted them in that way,
There will be a celebration of Lori’s life on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Crossroads Victory Church, 2 p.m. until around 4:30. Though not required, tie dyed apparel is requested.
“Ripple in still water, when there is no pebble tossed nor wind to blow” — Grateful Dead
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone