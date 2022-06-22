OBITUARY: Loris Dobbs Wilson

Loris Dobbs Wilson
Loris Dobbs Wilson passed away on April 7, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado, with family at her side. She was born on June 25, 1929, in Durango, Colorado, to George E. Dobbs and Leah (Smith) Dobbs. She is loved and missed by her children George Michael Wilson and Kimleah Collins, their spouses, her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 64 years, Malcolm, in Nucla, Colorado.
Loris’ family moved frequently during the Great Depression. She moved to Cortez at age 3 and then Telluride, where she started attending grade school. She then moved to Monte Vista where she attended fourth – sixth grade. Her father moved the family to Naturita where he was a Master Mechanic at the VCA mill. She attended seventh – ninth grade in Naturita. When the mill closed the family moved to Grand Junction for one year before moving to Rifle. There Loris completed the last two years of high school and graduated from Rifle High School.
In an era when professional opportunities were limited for women, Loris attended the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Denver where she completed her didactic curriculum. She then completed two years of classes and clinical rotations at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction before returning to Denver to finish nine months of pediatrics, communicative disease, and psychiatric special rotations before graduating in 1952. Loris returned to St. Mary’s as a graduate nurse and passed the State Board. She then hired on as a surgical nurse for another year. Then, Loris took a personal sabbatical with a classmate to spend time in San Francisco and then San Diego, where they worked at La Hoya Christian Memorial Hospital.
Loris returned to Nucla, Colorado, in 1954, where she worked three years for Dr. Ed Anderson. She married in 1957. In 1958, she was hired as one of the original two public health nurses for Montrose County and covered the West End of the county. Then, she moved to Gunnison where she worked at the hospital for a year while her husband attended college.
Loris, with her husband and two young children, briefly moved to the American Virgin Islands in 1961. But upon arrival, the school and housing that were to be provided as part of her husband’s new job were not ready and the family moved to nearby Miami, Florida, for two years. The family then moved to Tucson, Arizona, for four years, where Loris was an elementary and a junior high school nurse.
Loris’s family moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where her husband, Malcolm, joined the faculty at California Polytechnic State University. She was a public health nurse before the family had a unique opportunity to move to Africa. While living in Botswana, Loris served as the Appeals Secretary for the Botswana Red Cross and served as a volunteer in villages providing vaccinations and distributing food. After two and half years, the family returned to San Luis Obispo. Loris worked for the Grover City Health Department as Public Health Nurse. She subsequently switched to a part time role in order to pursue and obtain her FPNP and BSN.
A few years later, Malcolm and Loris, moved back to Nucla where they resided until health issues made it more convenient for them to stay in Grand Junction.
Plans for a celebration of life and interment ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution on Loris’ behalf are asked to consider donating to the following:
HopeWest, hopewestco.org/donate/