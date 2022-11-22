OBITUARY: Lorna Fay Burch Orth; September 21, 1936 - November 17, 2022
Abby Irvin

Lorna Fay Burch Orth

September 21, 1936 — November 17, 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Orth; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?