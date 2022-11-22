OBITUARY: Lorna Fay Burch Orth; September 21, 1936 - November 17, 2022

Lorna Fay Burch Orth
September 21, 1936 — November 17, 2022
Lorna Burch Orth, lifelong Uncompahgre Valley resident, found everlasting peace on Nov. 17, when she passed away at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, where she had resided for eight years, following several debilitating strokes. Hope West Hospice had recently become a partner in her care.
Lorna, the eldest of eight children, was born Sept. 21, 1936, near Olathe, to Leonard and Helen (Lashley) Burch. She grew up on the family farm, attending country schools of Highland, Stone and Fairview during her elementary years, graduating from Olathe High School in 1954. Since that time, prior to her illness, she delighted in staying in touch with former classmates and helped to organize many high school reunions.
Orth’s siblings are Merna (Ralph) Fraser of Delta; the late Margene (Lew) Oswald, Broomfield, Colorado ; Ron Burch, Olathe; Bradley (Jeanne) Burch, Olathe; Wanda (Larry) Boyd, Olathe; Alvin (the late Patricia) Burch, Phoenix, Arizona; and Debbie (John) Hawks, Olathe. She was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and other extended family members.
Lorna married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Dean Orth, on July 3, 1954, and they became parents to three children — Randy, Olathe; Cheri (Kenny Pettis), Delta; and Carrie, Olathe. They have one granddaughter, Lela Pruett, Delta, and one great-granddaughter, Ruby Pruett, Delta.
Lorna was a devoted wife and mother, supporting Tom’s career as a meat cutter for Callaway Brothers Meat Packing Company. They built their home in the Olathe/Pea Green area where Tom did some farming before his untimely death in 1997. Both were members of the Delta First Baptist Church and the Pea Green Community Club. Lorna became the manager of the Pea Green Community Hall, a job which she faithfully devoted herself to for over 20 years. Her mission was to keep the hall as clean as possible and always in good order, protecting it as if it were her own home. Another job she took very seriously was preparing the coffee for her Sunday School class every Sunday morning — she had to be there, faithfully!
For several years, Lorna was employed by a local credit union to compile statistics from information she gathered from the Delta County Clerk and Recorder’s office in the Delta County courthouse.
“Lorna was amazingly creative and talented!” stated her sister, a consensus of all who knew her.
She delighted in creating and presenting humorous skits at family get-togethers, having a unique and clever sense of humor and unbelievable memory. She delighted in keeping track of family history.
She enjoyed gardening, collecting and displaying antiques, especially family heirlooms and always had an American flag or two flying in her yard! She loved collecting rocks, browsing the woods and hills and had a love for the family cow camp on 25 Mesa. It was a “given” that there were no strangers at the Burch/Orth places — just friends who would soon become part of the family. Everyone was always welcome to the many dinners hosted at her home and beautiful yard.
She always remarked to visitors to the nursing home, “Thank you for coming.” In her last days, she left a message for all: “Tell everybody I love them very, very much.”
In addition to her husband and parents, Lorna was preceded in death by her sister, Margene Oswald and sister-in-law, Patricia Burch. She is survived by her three children, six siblings and their spouses, her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, aunts, cousins and in-laws.
Taylor Funeral Home in Delta is in charge of arrangements for Lorna which will take place at the First Baptist Church in Delta, 1250 Pioneer Road, Friday, Nov. 25, beginning with a viewing at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend James Conley officiating. Everyone is invited to attend a luncheon at the church following the service. Burial will be in the family plot at the Olathe Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice at 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401.