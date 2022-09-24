OBITUARY: Lorraine 'Marti' Hahn

Lorraine ‘Marti’ Hahn

Lorraine “Marti” Hahn passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born in Queens, New York, on Feb. 27, 1946.

