OBITUARY: Lorraine 'Marti' Hahn

Lorraine ‘Marti’ Hahn
Lorraine “Marti” Hahn passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born in Queens, New York, on Feb. 27, 1946.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Martin Martinson and Lorraine Martinson and her beloved husband Bernard Hahn. She is finally rejoining the love of her life, Bernard Hahn, who passed in 2000. She will be remembered for all her acts of kindness. She had the biggest heart and shared that with everyone, including her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and coworkers. She cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her siblings Eileen, Jim (Michelle), Pat, and Judy, along with her sons Mike (Kim) and Joe (Truddie). She has four grandchildren; Madison, Skye, Spencer, and Logan, and her loyal dog Poco. She enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren with school and religious education classes. She was a special woman and was their teacher, friend, mom, and grandma. She loved to travel from a simple day trip to longer excursions. She always enjoyed planning a good party and found every opportunity or holiday to do so.
She had a love for learning and teaching. She loved reading books. She acquired a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence and a master’s degree in computer science.
She was always a big part of the church community by lecturing at church, teaching religious education classes, and attending bible study groups as part of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. However, her true joy was helping the community. Once moving to Montrose in 2017, she donated her time to the CASA program and with The Shepherd’s Hand by coordinating daily delivery of meals to the less fortunate.
Visitation will be held at Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory from 4 — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A light breakfast will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Shepherd’s Hand (505 S. Second Street Montrose, CO), or Young at Heart (Senior Pet adoption), 4301 IL-47 Woodstock, IL 60098.
