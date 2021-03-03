OBITUARY: Lorraine Sickinger Lockwood

Lorraine Sickinger Lockwood
Lorraine Sickinger Lockwood passed away Feb. 16, 2021 at her home. Lorraine was born Aug. 23, 1921, to John and Lois Sickinger in San Francisco, California. They moved to southern California when she started school. She graduated from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California.
Lorraine was an executive secretary for many years at Hughes Aircraft Company, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Sigma Lambda Phi and P.E.O. An accomplished seamstress, she made most of her daughter’s clothes with a very professional flair until Catherine graduated from high school. After 10 years retiring to Diamond Springs, California, Lorraine moved to Montrose in 1998 to be closer to family.
Her childhood dream and life’s passion was to travel the world, which she did in her retirement at any chance she got. Lorraine’s favorite destination was Paris, France. She had a passion, too, for playing Bridge, also at any chance she got.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine and her son-in-law, David Stannard; granddaughter, Lissette; step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins; and one sister, Thelma (Tom) Hotchkin of California. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Lockwood, with whom the marriage ended in divorce; and her second husband, Dr. Jack Taggart.
Special thank you to Shelly, Jan, Jill, Amber, Kristen, Jordon, DeVon, who, over the last four and a half years, helped Catherine meet her mother’s needs and care for her. The HopeWest staff is also to be thanked for their care in these last few months.
Honoring Lorraine’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. We will celebrate her life at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.