Louis R. Vigil was born on April 12, 1932 in Trujillo Creek, Colorado to Luis and Bersdabe Vigil the youngest of 11 children. He passed from his bonds on earth on October 5, 2021 at 11:30 p.m.
He attended grade school in Trujillo Creek and High School in Aguilar, Co. After graduating High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. He was Honorably Discharged in 1952, returned home and attended Adam State College in Alamosa, Co on a VA scholarship where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Education. While in college he met and married the love of his life Bernice Lopez on August 18, 1956, they had 65 wonderful years together. They had 5 children, Leroy, Vernon, Frank, Laurie and Alan. After graduating college he went to work for the Colorado State Board of Education and was sent to Egnar, Co, to teach at the grade school there. Later becoming the Principal.
Every summer he would take his family and return to Alamosa to further his education, finally earning a Master’s Degree in Education. In the summer of 1972 he moved his family to Montrose, Co where he began working for the RE-1J school district as Principal at both Northside and Johnson Elementary schools. Educating young minds was one of his greatest pleasures in life and he took great pride in knowing that his students were getting the best education he could give them. He was instrumental in developing and implementing a Bi-Lingual education program for both Native American and Hispanic children in the school he ran.
After retiring in 1988 he took up photography and was quite an accomplished photographer. Traveling and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren always making them pose for his camera. There was never a family gathering where he wasn’t without his camera hanging around his neck.
Louis was preceded in death by his youngest son Alan, his parents and all his siblings, Felicita, Delfino, Francisco, Clotilde, Edith, Lupita, Antonio, Tomasita, Orlando and baby Luis.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Bernice, sons Leroy, Vernon (Elain), Frank (Frances) Daughter Laurie (Brett) Gowen. Six Grandchildren, eight Great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson.
A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday October 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, Co 81401.
