OBITUARY: Loyd Hopkins

Loyd Hopkins

Loyd Glen Hopkins, age 75, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, at the Residence of Grand Mesa. He was born to Orval Hopkins and Eunice Vance on Sept. 27, 1945, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Navy with the United States Naval Construction Battalions, also known as The Navy Seabees. After his honorable discharge he worked as a security guard.

Loyd is preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Eunice Hopkins; and his sister, Arvilla Garrison. He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne Hopkins-Smith of Oceanside, California; son, Glen and Meredith Hopkins of South Weymouth, Massachusetts; brother, William and Kathy Hopkins of Grand Junction, Colorado; five grandchildren; two nieces, and one nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., June 25, 2021, at the Grandview Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.

