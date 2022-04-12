OBITUARY: Lt. Col. Melvin E. Dunn

Lt. Col. Melvin E. Dunn was born in 1923 in Fremont, Nebraska. Part of his early life was spent in Father Flanagan’s Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska.
Upon graduating from high school, Mel and his classmates joined the Army Air Corps. Mel flew 33 missions over France and Germany in the Army 8th Air Corps as a navigator in B-17s. He spent 24 years serving in the United States Air Force as master navigator and bombardier. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, The French Legion of Honor, The Air Force Commendation Medal, and five WWII Campaign Medals.
Mel is married to Smiles Dunn. Smiles and Mel found Ouray in 1979 on an RV trip. They lived there a few years before moving to Ridgway.
Mel is survived by Smiles, half-brother Carl, half-sister Carlene, daughter Teri Williams, stepson Douglas Toney, several grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. The thread of military tradition continues in some of Mel’s grandchildren.
Mel was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Margaret Dunn. He was also preceded in death by his daughters Shelly Johnson, Denise Daniels, their mother Hilda and step granddaughter Dawn Pendarvis.
A visitation will be held at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, at 3 p.m. April 16, 2022. Mel will be interred with military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery on April 19, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
