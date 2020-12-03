OBITUARY: Lucia Mae (Watts) Hart, June 14, 1943 - November 20, 2020

Lucia Mae (Watts) Hart
June 14, 1943 — November 20, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lucia Hart.
Born on June 14, 1943, with twin sister Linda to Howard and Elsie Watts in Monte Vista Colorado, and lived there until the family moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1956 where she lived until her passing.
She is survived by three daughters, Kim-Mike Garrett of Granby, Colorado; Cindy Flowers, Lori Mclaughlin of Montrose, Colorado and Shawna-Shawn Apt of Olathe, Colorado; and sister, Linda-Eddie Hansen of Montrose, Colorado; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Nadine.
She enjoyed spending time with family, her bible study group and church as well bird watching and listening to Christian and old western music.
Crippin Funeral Home will do cremation.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date at All Saints Anglican Church in Montrose, Colorado.
Family has requested memorial contributions be made to All Saints Anglican Church 2057 South Townsend Montrose, CO 81401.
